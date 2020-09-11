Daily counts increase following holiday delays

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics on Thursday:
Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,239
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 251,024
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 42
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,128
Hospitalizations countywide: 940; 33% of whom are in the ICU
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 24
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 5,573
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 54
The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 3,136
Unincorporated – Acton: 65
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 25
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 6
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 119
Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,917 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 2
Unincorporated – Newhall: 6
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 6
Unincorporated – Saugus: 27
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 156
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 66
Unincorporated – Valencia: 41
