Date ends in crash, arrests on suspicion of DUI

A couple was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after going on a date and crashing into one another in separate vehicles Thursday evening.

The call was received late in the evening after the two people, both from Canyon Country, reportedly got drinks with one another on a date.

The two suspects “got into separate cars and were heading home, and the male adult driver allegedly ran into the vehicle of the female adult driver, sending her vehicle into a parked vehicle on a Canyon Country residential street,” said Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, via a statement released on social media. “The male adult initially fled the scene, but then returned a short time later and picked the female adult up at the scene, leaving her disabled car behind.”

When deputies arrived on the scene, they were able to track the couple down to their home.

“Deputies observed the strong odor of alcohol, slurred speech and other signs of impairment by the parties,” said Miller.

Both the man and woman were arrested on felony DUI and hit and run charges, Miller said.

The couple, both in their 50s, were transported and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“If you’re going to be consuming alcoholic beverages this holiday weekend, or anytime, don’t get behind the wheel of a car and drive,” Miller said.