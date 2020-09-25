Deputies arrest man after dispute in Saugus

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man Wednesday night as part of their investigation into a Sept. 2 report of an alleged assault with a deadly weapon, officials said.

“Deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call on (Sept. 2) at approximately (7 p.m.), which occurred on the 22000 block of Rim Rock Court in Saugus,” according to an email from Deputy Natalie Arriaga of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

During the course of their investigation, deputies learned the suspect, identified as a 44-year-old Canyon Country man, allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim — who was the father of the suspect’s girlfriend — during a verbal dispute.

The suspect then reportedly left the scene, but was arrested by deputies shortly after midnight Thursday on assault with a deadly weapon charges.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The suspect was released approximately 11 hours later, due to the court’s recent ruling on jail crowding as a COVID-19 precaution.