Deputies respond to possible armed assault in Acton

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies and other agencies responded to reports of a possible assault with a deadly weapon call in Acton, early Saturday afternoon.

Initial reports indicated law enforcement officials, including deputies from the Lancaster and Palmdale Sheriff’s stations, were searching for a suspect driving a Silver Toyota Prius with an AR-15 in the area of Crown Valley Road around noon.

California Highway Patrol officers also responded to the incident, blocking eastbound traffic on Crown Valley and Sourdough roads, according to Officer Stephan Brandt.

“We are helping sheriffs in the area,” he said.

Law enforcement remained on the scene well after noon.

This is a developing story and additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.