Deputies detain burglary suspect in Canyon Country

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained one person in connection to an alleged burglary in Canyon Country on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies received a call around 1:40 p.m. about the possible burglary with an armed suspect on the 15000 block of Baker Canyon Road, near Vasquez Canyon Road and Sierra Highway, Sgt. Matt Bengtson confirmed.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident and deputies remained in the area to conduct an investigation.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.