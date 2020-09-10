Detectives continue Newhall shooting investigation

Detectives continued their investigation Thursday into a shooting in Newhall that left one person wounded Wednesday night, according to law enforcement officials.

A shooting suspect remained outstanding and the cause for what might have led to the incident was still unknown, said Sgt. Matt Bangtson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, who added that two people were detained.

“Two people were detained but they were not detained as suspects (in connection to the shooting),” he said. “They were found related to other things.”

One person, only identified as a man in his 20s, was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound, a non-life-threatening injury, according to Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the area of 15th and Walnut streets regarding an assault with a deadly weapon and gun call, according to Miller.

“The station received multiple calls that gunshots (were) heard and people fighting in the area,” she said.

At one point during law enforcement’s response, about 10 deputies made entry into a house on Walnut Street and ordered people inside the home to exit with their hands up. Family members of those ordered to leave the house with their hands up gathered on the sidewalk, watching closely. One of the family members said that the person who was shot called him to tell him someone had started shooting at them from a vehicle. Witnesses on the scene had reported hearing multiple shots fired.