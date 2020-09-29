Fatal big rig crash on Interstate 5 stalls morning traffic

A fatal traffic collision south of the Newhall Pass on Interstate 5 stalled traffic for morning commuters Tuesday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were responding to reports of a three-vehicle traffic collision on southbound Interstate 5, north of Roxford Street, just before 8:15 a.m., but were canceled before they arrived, according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

California Highway Patrol officers also responded to the scene of the multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck, trash truck and an SUV, according to Josh Greengard, a spokesman with the CHP Newhall-area office.

“It was a one-party fatal,” CHP Officer Tony Polizzi said around 8:45 a.m. “That’s all I’ve got right now. Details are still pending investigation.”

“One of the parties in the Subaru Crosstrek (SUV), an elderly female, was unresponsive and pronounced deceased on (the) scene,” Greengard later added.

A SigAlert was issued for the right three southbound lanes of Interstate 5 for at least three hours due to the collision as an investigation was conducted, with traffic on southbound Interstate 5 and Highway 14 severely impacted.