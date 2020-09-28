UPDATE: Fire officials respond to brush fire in Acton

Los Angeles County Fire officials responded to sights of smoke southeast of Merritt Road in Acton Monday.

The call came in as a brush fire at 11:43 a.m., and fire officials were on scene by noon, according to Leslie Lua, L.A. County Fire representative. She added the fire was initially one and a half-acre burning uphill, but was upgraded to a 3- to 5-acre fire as of 12:15 p.m.

“There was one structure threatened, but there hasn’t been any updates on the structure,” Lua said. “It looks like it could be an isolated incident.”

As of 12:40 p.m., fire officials updated the fire to 10 acres.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as information becomes available.