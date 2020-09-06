Firefighters respond to heat exposure calls at Castaic Lake

Firefighters responded to numerous heat-related medical emergencies Sunday, at least two of which were at Castaic Lake.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel first responded to the upper boat launch at Castaic Lake around 12:45 p.m. for a person experiencing heat exposure, according to Supervisor Cheryl Sims.

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Air Rescue 5 helicopter was called in to assist, Sims said.

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Air Rescue 5 helicopter transports a patient to a nearby hospital. September 06, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

The second call came in just 30 minutes later and was also heat-related, Sims added.

“It’s very very hot out, and today’s one of the hottest days,” Sims said. “We’re getting a lot of heat-related calls. People need to stay hydrated.”

Both were then transported to local hospitals, Sims later added.

For tips on how to stay cool, visit signalscv.com/2020/09/firefighters-respond-to-high-number-of-medical-emergencies-amid-heat-wave/.