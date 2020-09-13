Heat alert returns to the SCV

The Santa Clarita Valley is under another heat alert until Tuesday, as triple-digit temperatures return.

On Monday temperatures return to the mid to upper 90s, and Tuesday through Thursday temperatures are projected to increase to the upper 90s to around 100 degrees, according to Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The heat alert issued by the L.A. County Department of Public Health is set to be in effect until Tuesday, as officials warn residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness.

Heat-related illnesses, especially in older adults and young children, could be exacerbated by the high heat levels, while people with underlying health conditions, athletes and outdoor workers should also take extra precautions.

Public Health officials advise residents to drink plenty of water, avoid excessive outdoor work and wear proper clothing when outside, ensuring that children and pets are not left in hot cars.