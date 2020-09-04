Henry Mayo receives stroke care achievement award for eighth year in a row

By Claire Schlaman

Special to The Signal

The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association awarded Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital its Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award for the eighth consecutive year, hospital officials announced recently.

This achievement recognizes hospitals for quality care and the appropriate treatment of stroke patients, according to nationally recognized guidelines.

Every year, nearly 800,000 Americans experience a new or recurrent stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Additionally, strokes kill approximately 140,000 people in the United States annually.

In order to win the award, Henry Mayo met quality achievement measures based on timely, evidence-based guidelines for a set level and period of time. These measures, which include evaluating medications and stroke treatments for patients, are designed for speeding recovery and reducing death and long-term disability. Before leaving the hospital, patients must be educated on health management, as well as scheduled for a follow-up visit.

In addition to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association award, Henry Mayo was also awarded the Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award. To be eligible, Henry Mayo had to meet quality measures with more than 90% compliance for 12 consecutive months for the “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score,” according to the American Heart Association’s website.

Henry Mayo also received the association’s Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll award. To be eligible, hospitals must have “door-to-needle” times within 60 minutes for at least 75% of applicable patients, as defined by the American Heart Association.

“We want our patients to know that when they come with a suspected stroke, they will receive the best care based on the most up-to-date evidence and treatment options,” said Melody Halio, nurse navigator of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. “This award shows dedication to consistent quality stroke care, and that takes hard work from many different disciplines across the hospital.”