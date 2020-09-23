LASD seeks help finding at-risk man last seen in Valencia

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators are asking the public for help in finding an at-risk man who was last seen in Valencia on Monday.

Omar Conejo Fernandez, 33, was last seen around 9 p.m. on Sept. 21, near the 25800 block of McBean Parkway, according to a news release Tuesday.

Fernandez is described as a 210-pound Hispanic man with short, black hair, blue eyes, and last seen wearing a brown checkered shirt, black shorts and a red backpack.

“Mr. Fernandez suffers from schizophrenia. His loved ones have not seen or heard from him. They are very concerned and asking for the public’s help,” read the news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Those who would like to provide information anonymously can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org