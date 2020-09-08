Libraries continue offering resources amid pandemic

As back-to-school season kicks into high gear, both city and county libraries are offering a number of services to students who do not have access to all distance learning essentials.

Through the pandemic, the library branches have worked to think outside of the box, innovating the ways they operate and are able to continue offering services to Santa Clarita Valley residents.

Residents who don’t have access to a printer can now go to either the Old Town Newhall Library or Stevenson Ranch Library, both of which are offering free, curbside printing services, where visitors are able to print up to 10 pages per day that can be picked up like any other item.

At both libraries, residents can retrieve print materials by calling the library and having staff deliver them to one of the designated curbside parking spaces, while the Newhall Library also offers pickups outside of normal business hours with the new 24/7 library locker system.

L.A. County Libraries are also offering laptop and hotspot loans at select libraries, the closest to the SCV being the San Fernando Library, located at 217 North Maclay Ave., with library officials hoping to expand the pilot program and add more locations as soon as additional devices are procured.

Each loan includes a Chromebook laptop and a wireless hotspot for internet connectivity and can be picked up as part of the library’s contactless sidewalk services.

The kit can be borrowed for three weeks, with the opportunity to renew up to three times if there are no holds.

Both county and city libraries are also offering a number of online resources, with only a library card needed to explore available resources, all of which are free.

Parents assisting their children with distance learning have resources available to support them through this transition, while students have access to learning resources including tutoring, peer-to-peer collaboration and self-study.

Individuals of all ages can also explore the eLibrary for material to fit their interests and needs, with access to thousands of eBooks, audiobooks, music and more.

Those searching for a job can also receive assistance with securing a job through interview coaching and resume help, among other resources.

For questions regarding the Newhall Library, call 661-259-0750 or email [email protected]. For questions on the Stevenson Ranch Library, visit LACountyLibrary.org or call 661-255-2707.