Life during COVID-19: Zonta LifeForward workshops

News release

A virtual workshop titled “Life During COVID-19: Bring Calm in a Perfect Storm” is scheduled to be hosted Friday via Zoom by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

Attendees will learn how to remain positive and bulletproof their peace against negativity. They will also learn practical tools and techniques to keep growing and expanding when it feels like others can’t.

This free LifeForward workshop is scheduled 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Friday. If you or someone you know would like to register for this event, email [email protected]. You will receive a registration form followed by an invitation to the workshop.

Abi Levine, a certified hypnotherapist, transformational strategist and CEO of Emotional Intelligence Society, will present the workshop. Levine has combined neuro-linguistic programming, Reiki, angel communication, and channeling techniques into her practice in order to help others heal their emotional wounds and find their life’s journey.

Zonta Club of SCV will also hold another LifeForward workshop in November: “Balance Family, Life & Stress During the Holiday Season.”

Zonta offers these free LifeForward workshop series to women monthly (dark during June, July and December). Everyone is welcome to attend. These workshops are designed to help participants believe in their unlimited power and potential, build the skills necessary to succeed, and be the powerful women they are meant to be.

For more information about upcoming LifeForward workshops, e-mail: [email protected], call 661-252-9351 or visit ww.scvzonta.org.