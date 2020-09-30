Non-injury crash stalls Highway 14 morning commute

A multivehicle crash on Highway 14 prompted a SigAlert, stalling early-morning traffic for commuters Wednesday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel first responded to reports of a three- to four-car crash on southbound Highway 14 at Via Princessa just after 5:15 a.m., according to Supervisor Franklin Lopez.

A SigAlert was issued around 5:30 a.m., closing the carpool lane for one hour due to the crash, and all lanes were reopened by 6:30 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol officials. 

“No injuries were reported and no transports were made,” Lopez added.

