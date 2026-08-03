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Photos: “Ohana Hawaiian Luau” Square Dance

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Attendees square dance at the Santa Clarita Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club's "Ohana Hawaiian Luau" at Valencia United Methodist Church in Valencia, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. Kamryn Martell/The Signal
Attendees square dance at the Santa Clarita Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club's "Ohana Hawaiian Luau" at Valencia United Methodist Church in Valencia, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. Kamryn Martell/The Signal
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