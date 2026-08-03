Suspect in Boys & Girls Club investigation appears in court 

A leader of the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club said Friday there have been no new allegations brought forward, months after SCV Sheriff’s Station officials asked the public for help because a former employee of the nonprofit was arrested.

Elizabeth Elizarraraz, 32, of Santa Clarita, was arrested March 12 after a station investigation uncovered evidence that she had sexually assaulted a victim younger than 14 years old.

Elizarraraz, who has pleaded not guilty to six felony counts regarding the alleged assaults, was in court Wednesday, when her case was continued to Aug. 18 for the further scheduling of a preliminary hearing.

At a preliminary hearing, the prosecution presents the evidence to a judge who decides whether there’s enough to merit a trial, after hearing any affirmative defense.

Station detectives received a tip about the relationship Jan. 28, then used search warrants to uncover activity between Elizarraraz and her alleged victim that included direct messaging on Instagram and using the social media app to call her.

The relationship is believed to have started during a “field trip to Magic Mountain” in October 2024, when the suspect gave the victim a ride home from the theme park. The victim told law enforcement that Elizarraraz began to touch her intimately before the victim declined sex, according to statements from detectives seeking permission to search Elizarraraz’s electronic devices. A similar incident occurred in May 2025 in the defendant’s car, after she parked near a Valencia hiking trail, per the search-warrant request.

“Throughout their relationship, they both would converse through ‘Instagram’ where they talk sexually to each other and send pictures. Your affiant is requesting to search the direct messages between their Instagram profiles,” according to the detective’s affidavit, which also mentioned several different account names for the app.

Shortly after the arrest of Elizarraraz, deputies asked the public if anyone else had come forward to make allegations against Elizarraraz.

Matthew Nelson, chief executive officer for the local chapter of the Boys & Girls Club, confirmed there was no new information regarding the allegations in a phone conversation Friday

Detective Jesse Berg, who conducted the investigation, was not immediately available to respond to a request for comment.

The case was presented to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office at the San Fernando Courthouse in March.

Elizarraraz has pleaded not guilty, and the DA’s Office indicated the court lowered her bail “from statutory $360,000 to $200,000, over the people’s objection,” according to an email from Venusse Dunn, spokeswoman for the office.

Elizarraraz has remained free on bond since March 16, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department custody records available online.