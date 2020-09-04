Off-duty cop held to answer to brandishing charge

An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer arrested on suspicion of brandishing a replica firearm during an alleged road-rage incident in Saugus was held to answer this week.

Georgeta Buruiana, 38, of Saugus, was held to answer Monday to one count of brandishing a firearm, according to Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Buruiana, according to a news release distributed by the District Attorney’s Office, is suspected of pulling a gun on a motorist who “made a U-turn in front of her while they drove near Rye Canyon Road and The Old Road.”

Deputies were able to stop the car by the time the suspect had reached the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and Seco Canyon Road, according to officials.

She was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.

Buruiana, whose bail was set at $20,000, was released on bond four hours after her arrest.