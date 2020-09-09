OLPH transforms annual barbecue into drive-thru, parking lot event

Our Lady of Perpetual Help church is transforming its popular annual barbecue event into a socially distanced drive-thru, social media and parking lot event.

The 76th annual OLPH BBQ is scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 18, 19 and 20:

Friday: Drive-thru tamale dinner and parking lot team trivia contest.

Saturday: Drive-thru deep-pit barbecue beef dinner and OLPH’s Got Talent Virtually on Facebook Live.

Sunday: Grand raffle prize drawing.

Raffle tickets are on sale at the OLPH Pastoral Center for the annual raffle. Prizes of $5,000, $3,000 and $1,000 in American Express gift cards will be awarded. Reservations must be made for the two drive-thru dinners and trivia game and can be made by visiting OLPHscv.org.