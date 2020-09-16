One person sent to hospital following overturned car

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
One person was sent to the hospital after an early-morning traffic collision resulted in an overturned car on Interstate 5 Thursday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a solo-vehicle traffic collision, in which the vehicle had overturned and someone was trapped, on northbound Interstate 5, south of Valencia Boulevard, around 6:40 a.m., according to Supervisor Franklin Lopez.

Once on the scene, first responders determined that a solo vehicle had gone off the freeway into the brush, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic log. 

One patient was transported to the hospital just after 7 a.m., Lopez said, adding the extent of that patient’s injuries is unknown.

Traffic on the northbound 5 freeway remained congested as first responders worked to clear the incident. 

