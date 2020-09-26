One sent to hospital following motorcycle crash in Canyon Country

A motorcycle is loaded onto a tow truck after a crash on Sand Canyon Road near Silver Saddle Circle in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 092620. Dan Watson/The Signal
One person was sent to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Canyon Country on Saturday. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a motorcycle down near Sand Canyon Road and Silver Saddle Circle at around 1:24 p.m., according to Fire Department Supervisor Cheryl Sims. 

“The call came in as a motorcycle down,” she said. “One person was transported to a local hospital.” 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials, who also responded to the call, confirmed the incident was a single-vehicle crash. 

There was no immediate information involving the condition of the person transported. 

Tammy Murga

