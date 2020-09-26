One sent to hospital following motorcycle crash in Canyon Country

One person was sent to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Canyon Country on Saturday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a motorcycle down near Sand Canyon Road and Silver Saddle Circle at around 1:24 p.m., according to Fire Department Supervisor Cheryl Sims.

“The call came in as a motorcycle down,” she said. “One person was transported to a local hospital.”

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials, who also responded to the call, confirmed the incident was a single-vehicle crash.

There was no immediate information involving the condition of the person transported.