Power outage in Valencia affects hundreds

A power outage was reported in the Valencia area Thursday evening, affecting hundreds of residents at home and in nearby shopping centers.

The outage was reported around 5:45 p.m., affecting around 752 customers, according to the Southern California Edison outage map.

Affected areas included parts of Valencia, including the traffic lights at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road, causing severe traffic delays.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station was also without power, with calls reportedly being diverted to Crescenta Valley.

“This is an outage caused by unexpected circumstances, such as traffic accidents or severe weather,” Edison’s outage report stated. “We work to repair these outages quickly.”

The estimated time for restoration “unknown,” as of 6:45 p.m., according to the outage report.