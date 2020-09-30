Public Health announces new reopenings with modifications, including indoor malls, nail salons

L.A. County Public Health Department officials announced Wednesday a series of reopenings with modifications, including indoor malls, nail salons and cardrooms.

Based on health guidelines issued by the state and the county, indoor malls will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity over the next 10 days, while food courts and common areas will remain closed, according to Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

Nail salons will also be allowed to resume indoor operations at a 25% capacity, but county officials still encourage businesses to hold outdoor services when possible. Cardrooms can open for outdoor gaming only and can open indoor facilities.

Outdoor public playgrounds also received the green light to reopen at the discretion of cities or the county Parks and Recreation Department.

The announcement comes as the county has seen a general decline in its COVID-19 numbers, Ferrer said.

“Now that we’ve seen the stabilizing, or declining numbers across our metrics and we didn’t experience the post Labor Day surge similar to what we saw after Memorial Day, and July 4, the Board of Supervisors approved several recommendations that we’ve proposed that allow for staggered reopening of some sectors that are permitted by the state for counties to apply while they’re in tier one,” she said.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,063

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 270,299

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 30

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,576

Hospitalizations countywide: 714; 34% of whom are in the ICU

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Sept. 25: 12, with 255 discharged since the onset of the pandemic

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 42, 30 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita

SCV cases as of Sept. 29:

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 6,149

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 60

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 3,499

Unincorporated – Acton: 70

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 28

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 8

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 137

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,065 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 4

Unincorporated – Newhall: 11

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 27

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 2

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 166

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 78

Unincorporated – Valencia: 47

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.