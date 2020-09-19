Public Health: daily case rate increase possibly linked to Labor Day, more testing

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Saturday, noting that the increase over the past four days’ rates could be tied to the reopening of testing sites, as well as increased transmission over the Labor Day holiday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,343

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 259,817

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 13

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,330, 13 deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

Hospitalizations countywide: 732; 31% of whom are in the ICU

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Sept. 18: 11, with 246 discharged since the onset of the pandemic

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 26

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 5,781

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 57

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 3,305

Unincorporated – Acton: 67

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 26

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 6

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 129

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,935 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 3

Unincorporated – Newhall: 7

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 6

Unincorporated – Saugus: 27

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 159

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 68

Unincorporated – Valencia: 42

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.