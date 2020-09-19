Public Health: daily case rate increase possibly linked to Labor Day, more testing

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Saturday, noting that the increase over the past four days’ rates could be tied to the reopening of testing sites, as well as increased transmission over the Labor Day holiday:
Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,343
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 259,817
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 13
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,330, 13 deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.
Hospitalizations countywide: 732; 31% of whom are in the ICU
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Sept. 18: 11, with 246 discharged since the onset of the pandemic
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 26
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 5,781
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 57
The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 3,305
Unincorporated – Acton: 67
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 26
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 6
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 129
Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,935 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 3
Unincorporated – Newhall: 7
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 6
Unincorporated – Saugus: 27
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 159
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 68
Unincorporated – Valencia: 42
