SCV Education Foundation launches teacher appreciation campaign

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation has announced the start of a teacher appreciation campaign supporting local educators during this unprecedented time.

To meet the extraordinary demands of online learning, teachers are in need of tools that will enhance the learning environment for their students as well. The SCV Education Foundation is the only local education foundation to support all five local school districts: Castaic Union School District, Newhall School District, Saugus Union School District, Sulphur Springs Union School District and the William S. Hart Union High School District.

“We recognize that the 2,200-plus public school teachers in the Santa Clarita Valley are undergoing the greatest teaching challenge of their professional careers due to the technological demands of distance learning,” said Jackie Hartmann, executive director of the SCV Education Foundation.

As a result, the foundation decided to launch this campaign. The campaign has a “three-pronged” approach in reaching and supporting teachers while also bringing visibility to their efforts.

The first prong is to provide teachers with “gadgets and gizmos” to help them teach online. More than 400 items such as document cameras, green screens, laptop stands and halo lights were provided to teachers during a recent grant grab-and-go pickup.

“We wish we could have provided each and every teacher with a tool to assist them during distance learning, but unfortunately our budget is not unlimited,” said Hartmann. “If additional funds are raised, we hope to offer more grant items.”

Teachers who received items sent notes of appreciation to the foundation. Feedback included, “Thank you for helping us feel supported and appreciated during these difficult times. It really goes a long way,” “When I heard about the grants, I teared up,” and, “I know I speak for everyone when I say how much this means to us! Truly so grateful for your generosity!”

For the second prong of the campaign. the SCVEF reached out to elected officials, community leaders and their premier partners to create a video message to teachers to show their support. The video, which was emailed directly to all teachers along with being shared on social media, shows just how much other professionals appreciate teachers for the unusual and difficult situation they are in.

The third prong is to make sure the community is aware of just how much teachers are appreciated. Twenty banners were placed strategically around town so both teachers and residents know that teachers are “our heroes,” “out of this world,” “educational rock stars” and most importantly, “can do virtually anything.” The banner approach is not unlike the campaign for health care workers that started in April.

To view the video, banners and photos from the grant event or to make a donation to the SCV Education Foundation, visit their website at www.scveducationfoundation.org.

“Although we know we will not hit our revenue goals this year due to the cancellation of our two major fundraisers, Teacher Tribute and Principal for a Day, we felt it was still important to support our teachers during this difficult time,” said board President Jim Backer. “It’s our hope that the community will come together and support the organization so that we in turn can continue to support the teachers and students of the Santa Clarita Valley.”