SCV School Day Cafe to provide free meals for students

Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency, or School Day Café, is set to provide nutritious meals to all children at any of its designated locations at no charge through the end of the year.

This comes after U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced that all school meals will be free to all students through Dec. 31.

The agency is set to hand out one free bagged or boxed breakfast and one lunch per child, 18 years or younger, at its drive-up locations at elementary schools across the valley.

You don’t need to be an enrolled student in order to receive meals at any of these locations, and children do not need to be present, according to a statement released by the agency.

Designated Serving Locations include:

Bridgeport Elementary

Canyon Springs Elementary

Castaic Middle School

Cedarcreek Elementary

Charles Helmers Elementary

Dr. J. Michael McGrath Elementary

Emblem Academy

Fair Oaks Ranch Community School

Golden Oak Community School

Highlands Elementary

James Foster Elementary

Leona Cox Elementary

Live Oak Elementary

Meadows Elementary

Mint Canyon Elementary

Mitchell Elementary

Mountainview Elementary

Newhall Elementary

North Park Elementary

Northlake Hills Elementary

Oak Hills Elementary

Old Orchard Elementary

Peachland Elementary

Pico Canyon Elementary

Pinetree Community School

Plum Canyon Elementary

Rio Vista Elementary

Rosedell Elementary

Santa Clarita Elementary

Skyblue Mesa Elementary

Stevenson Ranch Elementary

Sulphur Springs Elementary

Tesoro Del Valle Elementary

Valencia Valley Elementary

Valley View Elementary

West Creek Academy

Wiley Canyon Elementary

Serving hours are scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays.

To view the menu or any nutritional information, visit schooldaycafe.org. For any questions, call 661-295-1574, ext. 0.