SCV School Day Cafe to provide free meals for students

Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency, or School Day Café, is set to provide nutritious meals to all children at any of its designated locations at no charge through the end of the year.
This comes after U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced that all school meals will be free to all students through Dec. 31.
The agency is set to hand out one free bagged or boxed breakfast and one lunch per child, 18 years or younger, at its drive-up locations at elementary schools across the valley.
You don’t need to be an enrolled student in order to receive meals at any of these locations, and children do not need to be present, according to a statement released by the agency.
Designated Serving Locations include:
Bridgeport Elementary
Canyon Springs Elementary
Castaic Middle School
Cedarcreek Elementary
Charles Helmers Elementary
Dr. J. Michael McGrath Elementary
Emblem Academy
Fair Oaks Ranch Community School
Golden Oak Community School
Highlands Elementary
James Foster Elementary
Leona Cox Elementary
Live Oak Elementary
Meadows Elementary
Mint Canyon Elementary
Mitchell Elementary
Mountainview Elementary
Newhall Elementary
North Park Elementary
Northlake Hills Elementary
Oak Hills Elementary
Old Orchard Elementary
Peachland Elementary
Pico Canyon Elementary
Pinetree Community School
Plum Canyon Elementary
Rio Vista Elementary
Rosedell Elementary
Santa Clarita Elementary
Skyblue Mesa Elementary
Stevenson Ranch Elementary
Sulphur Springs Elementary
Tesoro Del Valle Elementary
Valencia Valley Elementary
Valley View Elementary
West Creek Academy
Wiley Canyon Elementary
Serving hours are scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays.
To view the menu or any nutritional information, visit schooldaycafe.org. For any questions, call 661-295-1574, ext. 0.
