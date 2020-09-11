Signal to host City Council candidate forum Monday

The Santa Clarita Valley Signal is hosting a candidate forum on Monday for November’s City Council election.

This year’s race features nine candidates, all of whom have indicated they plan to take part in the forum at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.

The candidates will be asked their questions via Zoom, and the forum will be broadcast live via Facebook, and available on SignalSCV.com after the initial broadcast. A transcript is planned to be published in a subsequent print edition.

The election is set to take place Tuesday, Nov. 3. There are two seats that will be available for the citywide election.

Here are the candidates:

Dr. Aakash Ahuja, a board-certified psychiatrist who works at a prison in Lancaster and leads the psychiatry department at Bartz Altadonna, a nonprofit clinic.

TimBen Boydston, returning candidate and former councilman who is the executive director of the Canyon Theatre Guild.

Kenneth Dean, returning candidate and member of Advocates of Santa Clarita, a group that advocates on local issues and supports citizen involvement.

Kelvin Driscoll, program director for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services and former 38th Assembly District candidate.

Douglas Fraser, longtime resident and member of the Canyon Country Advisory Committee.

Jason Gibbs, returning candidate, deputy director of West Coast Operations for GP Strategies Corp. and board member of the William S. Hart Education Foundation.

Cameron Smyth, councilman and current mayor who joined the City Council in 2000 and served as the 38th District assemblyman from 2006-12.

Selina Thomas, owner of Santa Clarita-based 6 Degrees HR Consulting, which offers support to small businesses.

Christopher Werthe, returning candidate and chief safety engineer for the L.A. Department of Water and Power.