Signal to host City Council candidate forum Monday

The Santa Clarita Valley Signal is hosting a candidate forum on Monday for November’s City Council election.
This year’s race features nine candidates, all of whom have indicated they plan to take part in the forum at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.
The candidates will be asked their questions via Zoom, and the forum will be broadcast live via Facebook, and available on SignalSCV.com after the initial broadcast. A transcript is planned to be published in a subsequent print edition.
The election is set to take place Tuesday, Nov. 3. There are two seats that will be available for the citywide election.
Here are the candidates:
- Dr. Aakash Ahuja, a board-certified psychiatrist who works at a prison in Lancaster and leads the psychiatry department at Bartz Altadonna, a nonprofit clinic.
- TimBen Boydston, returning candidate and former councilman who is the executive director of the Canyon Theatre Guild.
- Kenneth Dean, returning candidate and member of Advocates of Santa Clarita, a group that advocates on local issues and supports citizen involvement.
- Kelvin Driscoll, program director for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services and former 38th Assembly District candidate.
- Douglas Fraser, longtime resident and member of the Canyon Country Advisory Committee.
- Jason Gibbs, returning candidate, deputy director of West Coast Operations for GP Strategies Corp. and board member of the William S. Hart Education Foundation.
- Cameron Smyth, councilman and current mayor who joined the City Council in 2000 and served as the 38th District assemblyman from 2006-12.
- Selina Thomas, owner of Santa Clarita-based 6 Degrees HR Consulting, which offers support to small businesses.
- Christopher Werthe, returning candidate and chief safety engineer for the L.A. Department of Water and Power.
