Stevenson Ranch resident and Grammy-winning producer accused of sexual assault pleads not guilty

Stevenson Ranch resident and Grammy Award-winning producer Detail, who was arrested last month on more than a dozen sexual assault charges, pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

Detail, whose real name is Noel Christopher Fisher, 41, has been charged with 11 counts of forcible rape, three counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, and two counts each of forcible oral copulation, sodomy by use of force and false imprisonment by violence, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The incidents involved at least a half-dozen victims, according to investigators.

Fisher is set to return to court on Oct. 20 for a preliminary setting, according to Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

“On Aug. 5, 2020, Mr. Fisher was arrested by personnel from the Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Bureau,” read an LASD nixle alert at the time of the arrest. “Based on the nature of the allegations, (Special Victims Bureau) detectives believe there may be additional potential victims and they are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims.”

Fisher is being held in lieu of $6.29 million bail.