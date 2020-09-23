Three-car collision sends one to the hospital

A three-car collision on Wednesday in Canyon Country sent one person to the hospital.

The call came in to the L.A. County Fire Department at 3:12 p.m. that a multivehicle collision had occurred on the northbound side of Highway 14, just south of Golden Valley Road, according to Marvin Lim of the Fire Department.

“There were three vehicles involved, one overturned and no one was trapped,” said Lim.

Franklin Lopez, another spokesman for the Fire Department, later said one person had been transported to the hospital shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.