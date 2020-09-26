Two arrested following report of stolen vehicle

Two people were arrested Saturday in Newhall on suspicion of multiple felony charges, following a stolen-vehicle investigation, according to law enforcement officials.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle, which they managed to find after learning the gray sedan had GPS, Deputy Natalie Arriaga wrote in a Facebook post for the station.

“Within 30 minutes, deputies were able to locate and recover the vehicle,” she said, confirming the car, from the Santa Clarita Valley, was recovered near Alderbrook Drive and 13th Street.

The drivers were a man and woman who were booked into the Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, as well as burglary, according to Arriaga.

The suspects were also found in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Deputies also learned the woman had a $200,000 warrant.

“The victim (of the stolen vehicle) was thankful of the deputies for their quick response,” said Arriaga.