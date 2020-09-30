Two RVs catch fire in Castaic

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Two RVs caught fire in Castaic Wednesday afternoon, prompting a response from Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. 

The call was reported to the Fire Department at 12:34 p.m. on the 32200 block of Castaic Road.

“It’s two RVs with exposure,” said Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Fire Department. He clarified that the original call had been for a commercial fire building, but the “with exposure” meant the two RVs were on fire but away from buildings. 

Units arrived on the scene at 12:39 p.m.. 

In addition to the RVs, units on the scene reported that the fire had spread to nearby pick-up trucks. Firefighters were being used to control spot fires from breaking out in nearby brush. 

No injuries have been reported as of the publication of this article.

