Bicyclist killed on Highway 126

A bicyclist was killed in a collision with a car on the westbound side of Highway 126 and the eastbound side of Main Street in Piru just after 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

“We were getting calls of a crash involving a car and a bicycle,” said Ryan Ayers, public information officer for the California Highway Patrol Moorpark office. “When our units arrived they said there was a male cyclist who was hit and received fatal injuries.”

Ayers added there was no SigAlert as a result of the collision, but the westbound lanes of Highway 126 were closed and traffic was diverted into the eastbound lanes.

“We had one lane going eastbound and another going westbound. There was minimal traffic from the incident,” Ayers said.

The bicyclist has not been identified, as officials are notifying the next of kin, Ayers said.

