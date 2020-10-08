Bringing sporting glory to California

The United States has some of the most exciting sports franchises in the world. This of course, includes California, where there are currently 19 major professional sports franchises — far more than any other state in the country. Sports are incredibly important, both culturally as well as economically for the state — there is an incredible amount of history of sport in California, and it continues to drive tourism and attract new fans from around the world.



So who are the top teams and individuals competing for silverware in the state of California? Here are some of the best out there.

Los Angeles Angels

Based in Anaheim, the Los Angeles Angels compete as pat of the Major League Baseball (MLB) as well as being a member club of the American League West Division. Launching back in 1961, the Angels have drawn more than 3 million fans to their stadium since 2003, and have several Major league titles to their name including the World Series Title in 2002, and several West Division titles between 1979 and 2014. Their current manager is Joe Maddon.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Another MLB franchisee based in California, the Los Angeles Dodgers have won a total of six World Series championships and twenty three National League pennants. They’re notoriously groundbreaking for their signing of players from Asia including Taiwan, South Korea and Japan. Their main rivalries are with the San Francisco Giants and the New York Yankees.

San Francisco Giants

The Giants also compete in MLB, but from San Francisco. Founded in 1883 as the New York Gothams, the team is one of the oldest and most successful in professional baseball. They have more wins than any team in the history of major American sports and have won 23 National League pennants. They continue to be heavily backed in the betting online due to their impressive roster.

Los Angeles Clippers

Competing in the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Los Angeles Clippers play their home games at the Staples Centre. Once considered a perennial loser in American professional sport, they’ve improved their reputation over the years with the help of players like DeAndre Jordan, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. With the suspension of the 2019-20 NBA season they are one of twenty-two teams invited to play as part of the NBA Bubble.

Los Angeles Lakers





Sharing their home stadium with the Clippers are the Los Angeles Lakers. One of the most successful teams in the history of the NBA, the Lakers have also hosted some of the best and most famous players including Magic Johnson, Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neill. This team will also be playing as part of the NBA Bubble this year, and are aiming big for silverware.



Sacramento Kings

Playing their games at the Golden 1 Center, the Sacramento Kings compete in the NBA and finished the 2017-18 season with a 27-55 record placing 12th in the Western Conference. With their glory years in the 2000s, the Kings are looking to make moves in the next season with an invite to the NBA Bubble.

Los Angeles Chargers

Located in the Los Angeles Metropolitan area are the Los Angeles Chargers. A member of the National Football League, the club was founded in Los Angeles in 1960 and soon moved to San Diego. In the 2017 season they returned to Los Angeles.





They’ve had several playoff appearances in both the NFL and AFL.

San Francisco 49ers

Also in the NFL are the San Francisco 49ers. One of the more successful of the teams, the 49ers have won five Super Bowl championships and set numerous NFL records. As the sixteenth-most valuable team in the world as of 2019, and with a defeat at the Super Bowl LIV, they’ll be looking to come back hard next year.



LA Galaxy

When you think about soccer in the USA, LA Galaxy might come to mind. The franchise is one of Major League Soccer’s most successful teams, and made history in 2007 with the signing of English player and celebrity David Beckham from Royal Madrid. Other high-profile players have included Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Robbie Keane, Luis “El Matador” Hernandez, Jonathan dos Santos and Landon Donovan.