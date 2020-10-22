City to increase street sweeping frequency through January

City of Santa Clarita officials announced Wednesday they’ve increased the frequency of street sweeping citywide through January 2021.

Street sweeping will take place every week, following trash pickup days, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.This change is made each fall and winter to remove excess leaves and other debris from gutters, officials said in a news release.

Residents are asked to remove vehicles from the street during sweeping days to allow for a thorough operation.They are also encouraged to keep the street clear of lawn clippings and tree trimmings, as sweepers will be unable to remove items like tree branches. It is also necessary to move portable basketball hoops from the street during sweeping.

Residents are also asked not to pile or stack leaves in the street or in yards. All leafy debris should be placed in a green waste container, which can be supplied by a resident’s trash service provider. This is to ensure that the street sweeper does not pick up any excess debris, which can cause damage to the equipment, resulting in delays in the street sweeping schedule, officials said.

For more information about the scheduled sweeping routes, visit santa-clarita.com/streetsweep or call the city’s Public Works Department at 661-294-2520.