COC to hold three-day virtual job fair

The annual fall job fair held by the College of the Canyons Career Center is changing to an online platform this year and will take place over the course of three days.

Those seeking employment will have the opportunity to be connected with employers via Zoom Oct. 27 through Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The job fair will include employers looking for candidates for entry-, middle- and upper-level positions, according to a news release from COC.

Organizers of the event encourage participants to dress professionally and be prepared for a “group interview” setting.

To prepare for the job fair, the career center is offering three preparation workshops at 9 a.m. Oct. 21, 5 p.m. Oct. 22 and 10 a.m. Oct. 23.

Participants can also sign up for one-on-one assistance with resume building.

Employers participating in the job fair include:

24 Hour Home Care.

360 Behavioral Health Behavior Respite In Action.

Affordable Quality Moving & Storage.

AppleOne.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation — Office of Peace Officer Selection.

Chick-fil-A Valencia Town Center.

Code Ninjas Santa Clarita.

Department of Children and Family Services.

Dunn Edwards Paints.

Exact Staff.

Good Treats.

Little iLEADers Early Childhood Learning Center.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Los Angeles Police Department.

Sterling General Security.

Tri Tek Electronics.

Troll Systems Corp.

UCLA Health.

Uni Healthcare Inc./Royalty Home Care.