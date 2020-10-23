County reports 2,773 COVID-19 cases; 55 in SCV

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 figures Friday, counting 55 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley in the last 24 hours, a number that county officials have attributed to a continued backlog.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 55

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 6,992

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 73

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 2,773

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 296,821

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 23

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,974

Hospitalizations countywide: 769; 28% of whom are in the ICU

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Oct. 21: 12,290 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

The latest number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 4,117

Unincorporated – Acton: 80

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 31

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 10

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 169

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,161 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 5

Unincorporated – Newhall: 24

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 31

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 11

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 192

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 102

Unincorporated – Valencia: 52

