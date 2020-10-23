County reports 2,773 COVID-19 cases; 55 in SCV

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 figures Friday, counting 55 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley in the last 24 hours, a number that county officials have attributed to a continued backlog.
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 55
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 6,992
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 73
Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 2,773
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 296,821
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 23
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,974
Hospitalizations countywide: 769; 28% of whom are in the ICU
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Oct. 21: 12,290 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.
The latest number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 4,117
Unincorporated – Acton: 80
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 31
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 10
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 169
Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,161 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 5
Unincorporated – Newhall: 24
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7
Unincorporated – Saugus: 31
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 11
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 192
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 102
Unincorporated – Valencia: 52
