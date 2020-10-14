COVID-19: Public Health reports 790 new cases countywide, 30 in SCV

A total of 10 new counties have moved into less restrictive tiers under California’s COVID-19 blueprint but Los Angeles County remains with a widespread virus outbreak, state Public Health officials said Tuesday.

Following its announcement last week, California Health Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly highlighted the state’s new health equity metric for the largest counties, or those with a population of more than 106,000. L.A. County, for example, will have to drop transmissions in marginalized communities by meeting certain positivity rates and demonstrating increased resources, such as more testing and education, in order to move into a less restrictive tier.

L.A. County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Tuesday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 790

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 283,750

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 18

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,790

Hospitalizations countywide: 692; 27% of whom are in the ICU

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Oct. 12: 15, with 274 discharged since the onset of the pandemic

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 30

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 6,601

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 67

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 3,824

Unincorporated – Acton: 77

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 30

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 10

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 157

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2118 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 4

Unincorporated – Newhall: 14

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 28

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 10

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 184

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 88

Unincorporated – Valencia: 50

