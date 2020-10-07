Crime watch Oct. 7, 2020: from SCV Sheriff’s Station & CHP field reports

Suspicion of trafficking without a turn signal

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Stevenson Ranch man on suspicion of transportation of a controlled substance Friday, after conducting a traffic stop.

Deputies initially pulled the vehicle over because it had a broken tail light. Deputies reportedly “learned the male adult driver was in possession of narcotics,” according to station officials.

When deputies conducted a search of the vehicle, they allegedly found a box with three bags of methamphetamine, weighing a total of 3 pounds. Drug detectives estimated the box had more than 47,000 doses.

The right to remain separated

California Highway Patrol officers credited an alert motorist with helping to make a potentially life-saving arrest Sunday.

The call came in to the local CHP office from a driver who allegedly witnessed an assault with a deadly weapon, after a car was seen trying to ram another car it appeared to be following for several miles on Interstate 5.

Officers were able to catch up with both drivers, and learned that the car behind was an ex-boyfriend who claimed his ex-girlfriend owed him a debt dating back to their relationship.

Both the man and the woman had a restraining order against the other; the ex-boyfriend was taken into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

2 tickets and a couple of court dates

A late-night argument between a teenage couple turned into a domestic violence dispute settled by a pair of arrests Tuesday night.

“Deputies responded to the 17500 block of Harris Way in Canyon Country at approximately 12:30 a.m., regarding a domestic violence call,” according to the preliminary report from the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies learned an 18-year-old woman assaulted her boyfriend, who’s also 18, during a verbal dispute. As a family member attempted to call 9-1-1, the boyfriend took the family member’s cellphone. The 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery; the 18-year-old man was arrested on felony suspicion of intimidating/dissuading a witness.

Guilty conscience comes clean

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies caught a break Thursday in a nearly year-old vandalism investigation.

Sometime between 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, and 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, a car was damaged on the 21000 block of Turmeric Court in Saugus.

Deputies received a call that indicated an unknown suspect damaged a vehicle at a residence.

Last week, on Oct. 1, an 18-year-old suspect from Canyon Country turned himself in to be booked on a charge of misdemeanor vandalism.