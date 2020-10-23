Deputies arrest 2 after finding drugs during stolen-car investigation

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies conducting a stolen vehicle investigation wound up arresting a couple they found near a home where they suspected narcotics were being sold in Canyon Country.

Deputies patrolling the 26800 block of Claudette Street in Canyon Country observed a 26-year-old man allegedly in possession of a stolen vehicle parked in front of the residence, according to an email from Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies detained the man who was standing alongside the vehicle at the time, and learned he was on active post-release community supervision.

Station officials then searched the area for any additional suspects and contacted a 32-year-old woman inside the residence, who acknowledged the suspect as her boyfriend.

“During a further search of the residence, deputies recovered multiple packaged narcotics and contraband, common for use of sales, as well as a loaded firearm,” Arriaga noted.

The man was arrested on suspicion of a felony possession of a firearm, possession of narcotics, possession of a loaded firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition. He was also arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor charge of possessing burglary tools. The woman was arrested on suspicion of maintaining a location for the purpose of narcotics sales.