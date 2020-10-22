Deputies arrest son on suspicion of theft from mom

A Canyon Country man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and felony carjacking after deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute Monday evening.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the 14600 block of Water Lily Court, about two miles east of Sierra Highway and Sand Canyon Road, after receiving a call regarding a vehicle theft.



The suspect, a 23-year-old Canyon Country man who lives at the location, allegedly was arguing with his mother sometime before 5:30 p.m., when he pushed his mother to the ground, stole her keys and cellphone and then fled the location in his mom’s car, according to preliminary information from the Sheriff’s Station arrest reports.

“As deputies canvassed the area for the vehicle, they located the vehicle driving westbound onto Water Lily Court from Abelia Drive in Canyon Country,” according to an email from Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “Deputies conducted a traffic stop and detained the suspect pending a carjacking investigation without incident.”

The suspect’s mother was treated for minor injuries.

The son was arrested in lieu of $200,000 bail at 5:48 p.m. Monday, and then released on his own recognizance 3:57 p.m. Wednesday.