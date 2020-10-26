Deputies arrest suspect in connection with stolen vehicle

SCV Sheriff's Station Deputies investigate a suspected stolen vehicle pulled over in a parking lot along Bouquet Canyon Road Monday. October 26, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.
One person was arrested on suspicion of stealing a vehicle in Santa Clarita on Monday afternoon.

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station sergeant identified the stolen vehicle using department resources while patrolling behind a business on the 26400 block of Bouquet Canyon Road around 1:45 p.m., according to spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga.

Deputies then arrived, detaining the suspect, a 44-year-old man, Arriaga said. 

While searching the suspect, deputies also recovered a large concealed knife, narcotics and drug paraphernalia, Arriaga added. 

The suspect was then arrested on suspicion of grand theft auto, as well as for possession of a dirk/dagger, controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, according to Arriaga.

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

