Deputies arrest suspect in connection with stolen vehicle

One person was arrested on suspicion of stealing a vehicle in Santa Clarita on Monday afternoon.

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station sergeant identified the stolen vehicle using department resources while patrolling behind a business on the 26400 block of Bouquet Canyon Road around 1:45 p.m., according to spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga.

Deputies then arrived, detaining the suspect, a 44-year-old man, Arriaga said.

SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies investigate a suspected stolen vehicle pulled over in a parking lot along Bouquet Canyon Road Monday. October 26, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

While searching the suspect, deputies also recovered a large concealed knife, narcotics and drug paraphernalia, Arriaga added.

The suspect was then arrested on suspicion of grand theft auto, as well as for possession of a dirk/dagger, controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, according to Arriaga.

