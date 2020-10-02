Deputies detain two in Canyon Country following report of stolen vehicle

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained two people at gunpoint in Canyon Country Thursday evening, during a stolen-vehicle investigation, according to law enforcement officials. 

The alleged theft occurred just shortly after 6 p.m. on Via Princessa, near May Way, Sgt. Erick Jepson confirmed. 

“Two people were detained,” he said, adding the investigation resulted from two deputies checking a license plate and learning the car had been stolen. 

No arrests had been made as of 7:20 p.m. as their investigation was ongoing, he said. 

The incident prompted a brief traffic block in the area of Via Princessa and Whites Canyon.

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

