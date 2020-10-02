Deputies detain two in Canyon Country following report of stolen vehicle

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained two people at gunpoint in Canyon Country Thursday evening, during a stolen-vehicle investigation, according to law enforcement officials.

The alleged theft occurred just shortly after 6 p.m. on Via Princessa, near May Way, Sgt. Erick Jepson confirmed.

“Two people were detained,” he said, adding the investigation resulted from two deputies checking a license plate and learning the car had been stolen.

No arrests had been made as of 7:20 p.m. as their investigation was ongoing, he said.

The incident prompted a brief traffic block in the area of Via Princessa and Whites Canyon.