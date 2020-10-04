Deputy transported to hospital following traffic collision in Canyon Country parking lot

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy was transported to the hospital at around 8:05 p.m. Saturday following a traffic collision in a parking lot near Dick’s Sporting Goods on Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.

The deputy sustained minor injuries that did not appear life threatening at the time of the crash, according to Sgt. Cox of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

First responders were dispatched to the scene at around 7:50 p.m. after receiving a call from deputies, said Los Angeles County Supervising Fire Dispatcher Martin Rangel.

An SCV Sheriff’s Station deputy was transported to the hospital following a traffic collision in a Canyon Country parking lot Saturday evening. October 03, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

The first units arrived on the scene within six minutes of the call, and after a brief assessment transported the injured deputy to the hospital, fire officials said.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, according to Cox. However, no arrests were made in connection to the incident.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station issued a statement on Twitter wishing the injured deputy a speedy recovery.

Wishing our fellow deputy a speedy recovery. https://t.co/Z2u3haeLif — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) October 4, 2020

An SCV Sheriff’s Station deputy was transported to the hospital following a traffic collision in a Canyon Country parking lot Saturday evening. October 03, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.