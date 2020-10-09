Fire officials respond to brush fire in Gorman

Los Angeles County Fire officials responded to reports of a brush fire in Gorman late Friday morning.

A brush fire erupted on a hillside of the 35300 block of west Lancaster Road. in Gorman, but officials stopped forward progression of the fire, according to Marvin Lim, LA County Fire spokesperson.

“The call came in at 11:27 a.m. this morning and units were on scene at 11:30 (a.m.),” said Lim.

Shortly after units were on scene, officials were able to stop forward progression of the fire at 13 acres, Lim added.

No structures were damaged or threatened to be damaged due to the fire.