Firefighters respond to Newhall fire, structures threatened

Firefighters work to contain a fire on Newhall Avenue near Carl Court on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Caleb Lunetta
Firefighters responded to a brush fire in Newhall Wednesday afternoon, with reported structures threatened. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel received reports of the blaze around 1:49 p.m. in the area of Newhall Avenue and Carl Court, according to spokesman Franklin Lopez. 

Firefighters work to contain a fire on Newhall Avenue near Carl Court on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Caleb Lunetta

The blaze was reported as 1 acre, moving uphill in light to medium brush by 2 p.m., he said. 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies also responded to the scene and advised residents to avoid the area as fire crews worked to contain the blaze. 

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be provided as soon as it becomes available. 

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

