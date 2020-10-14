Firefighters respond to Newhall fire, structures threatened

Firefighters responded to a brush fire in Newhall Wednesday afternoon, with reported structures threatened.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel received reports of the blaze around 1:49 p.m. in the area of Newhall Avenue and Carl Court, according to spokesman Franklin Lopez.

Firefighters work to contain a fire on Newhall Avenue near Carl Court on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Caleb Lunetta

The blaze was reported as 1 acre, moving uphill in light to medium brush by 2 p.m., he said.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies also responded to the scene and advised residents to avoid the area as fire crews worked to contain the blaze.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.