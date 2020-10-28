First-alarm response called for Castaic vehicle fire

Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire that is threatening to spread to nearby brush in Castaic on Wednesday.

A first-alarm response was called for fire at 4:18 p.m. near the southbound side of Interstate 5, just north of Templin Highway.

“It’s not a brush fire — turns out it was an RV or trailer of some kind,” said Sky Cornell, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Cornell said the initial call came in as a brush fire, but was changed once units arrived on the scene to a multi-vehicle collision involving the trailer.

As of 4:47 p.m. the blaze had not spread to any nearby brush, but according to Cornell, the on-fire trailer was said to have propane tanks on it that could prove explosive.

Two other vehicles were involved in the initial collision, which occurred underneath a freeway overpass, and all three were reportedly on fire.

As of 4:50 p.m., there were no known injuries or patients needing transport to the hospital, but the fire was still burning, Cornell said.