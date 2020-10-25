L.A. County COVID-19 case numbers decrease following backlog

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 figures Sunday:

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 14

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 7,087

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 73

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 830

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 299,760

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 4

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,993

Hospitalizations countywide: 785; 29% of whom are in the ICU

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Oct. 21: 12, with 290 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

The latest number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 4,193

Unincorporated – Acton: 83

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 31

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 10

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 172

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,166 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 5

Unincorporated – Newhall: 26

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 33

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 11

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 195

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 103

Unincorporated – Valencia: 52

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.