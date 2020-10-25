L.A. County COVID-19 case numbers decrease following backlog

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 figures Sunday:
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 14
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 7,087
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 73
Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 830
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 299,760
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 4
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,993
Hospitalizations countywide: 785; 29% of whom are in the ICU
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Oct. 21: 12, with 290 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.
The latest number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 4,193
Unincorporated – Acton: 83
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 31
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 10
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 172
Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,166 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 5
Unincorporated – Newhall: 26
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7
Unincorporated – Saugus: 33
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 11
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 195
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 103
Unincorporated – Valencia: 52
To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.