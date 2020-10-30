Man accused of attacking good Samaritan has case pushed to January

A man accused of attacking a good Samaritan at the Newhall Metrolink station earlier this month has a hearing scheduled for January, officials said Thursday.

Thomas Hearn, 23, a security worker who’s reportedly homeless and living in Santa Clarita, stands accused of assault in connection with an alleged attack on a man who was reportedly trying to break up an apparent fight between Hearn and a woman who was with him at the Metrolink station.

The woman spoke with SCV Sheriff’s Station officials the following day regarding the incident, and Hearn turned himself in to authorities not long after.

The good Samaritan suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Hearn is due back in court Jan. 11. Sheriff’s Department arrest records indicate that Hearn is being held at the Pitchess Detention Center in lieu of $80,000 bail.