One taken to hospital after crash in Castaic

One person was sent to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Castaic Wednesday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision at around 12:02 p.m. in the area of Commerce Center Drive and Industry Drive, according to spokesman Austin Bennett.

“It was reported as two vehicles (involved),” he said.

California Highway Patrol officers, who also responded to the scene, reported the crash involved a gray SUV and white sedan with “major front-end damage,” according to the CHP traffic log.

One individual was transported to the hospital just after 12:30 p.m. and no immediate information regarding the condition of the person was available, said Bennett.