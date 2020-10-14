One taken to hospital after crash in Castaic

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

One person was sent to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Castaic Wednesday afternoon. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision at around 12:02 p.m. in the area of Commerce Center Drive and Industry Drive, according to spokesman Austin Bennett. 

“It was reported as two vehicles (involved),” he said.

California Highway Patrol officers, who also responded to the scene, reported the crash involved a gray SUV and white sedan with “major front-end damage,” according to the CHP traffic log. 

One individual was transported to the hospital just after 12:30 p.m. and no immediate information regarding the condition of the person was available, said Bennett. 

Advertisement

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS