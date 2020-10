A power outage was reported Wednesday morning near the Valencia Industrial Center.

The outage was reported at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Avenue Stanford and Rye Canyon Road.

The outage was affecting 153 customers, according to Southern California Edison.

As of 10:15 a.m., SoCal Edison crews were analyzing the problem.

The estimated time of repair was 10:54 a.m., however, that time may change based on the severity of the issue.